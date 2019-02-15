Time for peace talks with Pakistan over, teach them a lesson: Amarinder Singh

on Friday called for giving a befitting reply to for the attack on CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, saying "the time for peace talks is over and they should be taught a lesson.

Moving a resolution for condemning the terror attack and adjournment of the House, he accused of playing a double game, saying "their (Imran Khan) is talking peace and the general (Qamar Javed Bajwa) is talking war."



The Assembly Friday strongly condemned the terror attack in in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed and passed a resolution for adjournment of the proceedings of the for the day.

Members of the House, cutting across party lines, paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and observed two-minutes silence in their memory.

"Enough is enough... The time for talking peace is over and I think it is time to teach them a lesson, and I hope the will understand this point and will take it up," the said.

The country should condemn the terror attack in the strongest possible words, he said, adding this is getting beyond control now.

In his around 12-minute emotional speech in the House, Singh asserted, "This is becoming too much and if we do not act they may again resort to such misadventure. The time has come for the Centre to understand their (Pakistan's) designs and give them a befitting response."



Accusing of playing a double game, he said, "I hear (Pakistan) saying he wants to start a and perform sewa at Gurdwara sahib. And his protg and the ISI are trying to foment trouble."Alleging that was made at the behest of the Pakistan army, Singh said, "Bajwa is the and made him (Imran) PM and ( agency) ISI is under Bajwa.""What is the double game being played at their national level, earning Sikhs sympathies by saying these things and on the other hand, killing people in the country," the asked, adding "among those killed in terror attack were four sewaks of Guru Nanak Dev.""I have said many a times that if you (Pakistan) want to shake hands with India, which their PM says every day, then why do not you stop all these attacks," he asked.

Taking on the Chief, Singh said if Bajwa tried to do anything in Punjab, he would get a befitting response.

"Let their Bajwa know. I want to say openly. You are a Punjabi and we are also Punjabi you dare to try anything in Punjab we will set you right," he warned.

"They should understand that they cannot play any game in 2019," the said referring to 'Referendum 2020', a campaign started by separatist and pro-Khalistan elements from other countries.

Later, talking to reporters outside the House, Singh hoped the Pulwama terror attack will not impact the Kartarpur corridor and reiterated his plea for visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

He expressed confidence that the corridor would be well protected, but said there was a need for a change in attitude on the part of Pakistan if peace between the two countries was to be promoted.

"The 'Referendum 2020' which was clearly working at ISI's behest, was also a sign of their continued attempts to disturb peace in Punjab," Singh said, but asserted they will not succeed.

Earlier, before seeking an adjournment motion in the House, the said the hearts of all Indians go out to the families of the 40 CRPF men killed in the dastardly attack.

As the Question Hour commenced on the fourth day the Budget session of the Punjab Assembly, member sought adjournment of the in the wake of Pulwama attack.

He asserted that such a big tragedy has never occurred before and said the House's request for condemnation of Pakistan and its Prime Minister be placed on record.

Minister and supported Majithia's call for the adjournment.

"This is the worst ever terror attack... It has been strongly condemned world over. We should understand the gravity of the situation. The nation is in mourning and we should adjourn the House," Majithia said.

of Opposition Cheema sought Rs 1 crore compensation and jobs for the kin of four CRPF men from Punjab killed in the terror attack.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

More than 2,500 personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the at Latoomode in Awantipora in south

The Pakistan-based (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

