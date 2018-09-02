Pune-bound GoAir flight returns to Bengaluru due to snag

There seems to be no end in sight for P&W engine trouble as a Pune-bound neo plane of from Bengaluru had to return back on Saturday after it suffered a technical snag.

While a said the flight "suffered a technical glitch", sources claimed the engine failed midair and the flight returned back with full emergency landing in Bengaluru. There were about 169 passengers on board.

The pilots got a warning midair about vibration in an engine followed by going off, eventually leading to its shutdown.

When contacted, the said, "Flight G8-283 BLR-PNQ suffered a technical glitch. As a standard operating procedure the returned back to Bengaluru. Post landing, all passengers were cared for and accommodated on alternate flights."



" sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers. GoAir is committed to the highest degree of safety of passengers and its own crew members and the crew operated within the established guidelines to provide for safe travel," the said.

Budged airlines and GoAir have been grappling with P&W engine problem for several months now. Last month watchdog DGCA had in a statement said that seven and two GoAir flights have been grounded due to Prett and Whitney (P&W) engine issues.

The latest incident comes barely a week after Civil Minister had sought a report from the of Civil (DGCA) on the grounding of the neo planes.

There are 60 neos with P&W engines operating in Indian skies as of now. Of them, 41 are with and 19 with GoAir.

