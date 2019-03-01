Customs official held for 'aiding' gold-smuggling

: A was arrested Friday at the for allegedly aiding of gold worth over Rs one crore, DRI sources said here.

Sunil Francis, who is in the cadre of havildar inthe customs department, was allegedly handed over three gold bars weighing one kg each by a passenger upon his arrival here from a Gulf country this morning, the sources said.

Francis was arrested while trying to flee through the exit gate of the airport, they said, adding that the passenger, the alleged carrier, has also been held.

The accused was earlier put under the scanner of the DRI after he was found around the airport on his day-off, said.

An enquiry against Francis has begun and he may be suspended, he added.

