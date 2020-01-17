JUST IN
Punjab becomes second state after Kerala to pass resolution against CAA

While the ruling Congress and main opposition Aam Aadmi Party supported the resolution, the BJP opposed it and Akali Dal sought the inclusion of Muslims in the act

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution by voice vote against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the second state in the country to do so.

The resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra was passed after over three hours of discussion.

While the ruling Congress and main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supported theresolution, the BJP opposed it.

The SAD sought inclusion of Muslims in the list of communities that could be granted citizenship under the amended law.

CAA provides for granting citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014 but not to members of the Muslim community.

The Kerala Assembly was the first to pass the resolution against the amended Citizenship Act.
First Published: Fri, January 17 2020. 15:45 IST

