Punjab MLAs to donate month's salary to families of CRPF martyrs

on Monday resolved to donate one month's salary of each to the next of kin of CRPF personnel killed in the attack.

A resolution to give one month salary by each MLA was adopted unanimously by the here.

The resolution was moved by

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Pakistan-based suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

