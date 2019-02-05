Punjab, Mumbai in quarterfinals of men's Senior National Hockey

Defending champion Hockey and Hockey Association Ltd entered the quarterfinals of the ninth men's Senior National Hockey Championship (Division A), here Tuesday.

were held to a 3-3 draw by Control Board (SSCB) in a thrilling match, while secured a 3-1 win against Hockey Chandigarh in another Pool A match.

striker scored the first goal for Hockey in the 10th minute but the 1-0 lead was equalised in the 24th minute through Biraj Ekka of SSCB.

Though Hockey Punjab struck two crucial goals in the 29th and 34th minute through Rupinder Pal Singh and Akashdeep Singh to take a 3-1 lead, Biraj and scored in the 38th and 57th minute to help their team split points and ensure a place in the quarter finals.

Among others, Promotion Board (PSPB) and Hockey qualified from Pool B, Promotion Board (RSPB) and made the cut from Pool C and Sports Promotion Board and Hockey progressed to the last eight from Pool D.

In a Pool C match, RSPB drew with 3-3.

too made a late surge to overcome a 1-3 deficit to hold RSPB who had taken an early 1-0 lead through Ajmeer Singh (2nd) followed by goals from Dilpreet Singh (16th, 44th).

It was Gurjinder Singh's splendid double in the 4th and 57th minutes and Sanjay's 48th minute goal that helped them draw the match.

In another Pool A match, Preetinder Singh's goal in the 23rd minute gave Hockey Chandigarh a 1-0 lead but Armaan Qureshi's double in the 25th and 38th minute followed by Shan Keisham's goal in the 50th minute helped win the match.

In another Pool C match, beat Hockey Gangpur-Odisha 3-2. Jaskaran Singh (8th), Prabhdeep Singh (12th) and Varinder Singh (32nd) scored for the winners while (19th) and (45th) scored for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha.

PSPB dominated in their Pool C match against Central Reserve Police Force, beating them 10-2.

Harmanpreet Singh (7th, 26th, 53rd), Simranjeet Singh (18th), (25th, 50th), Talwinder Singh (44th), Varun Kumar (47th), Gurjinder Singh (55th), (55th) scored for the winners.

For Central Sports Promotion Board, Jayant Tirkey (49th) and Saroj Ekka (60th) were the goal scorers.

Sports Promotion Board beat 5-3 in a Pool D match.

After getting off to a good start, fumbled the 2-0 lead gained through goals by Nikkin Thimmaiah (5th, 7th).

Joginder Singh (15th), (22nd), Abharan Sudev (23rd) of Sports Promotion Board scored to lead 3-2.

Though equalised through KS Appanna (28th), Joga Singh (39th) and Arujun Sharma (41st) scored to win the match for Air India Sports Promotion Board.

Of India convincingly beat Hockey 8-0 in their Pool B match.

(17th, 35th, 48th, 57th) impressed with four goals while Bundela SS (1st), (16th), (20th) and Nithin Thimmaiah (53rd) scored a goal each to help their team win big.

In another crucial Pool D match, Hockey beat Hockey Odisha 3-2. Former India dragflicker VR Raghunath (25th, 31st) struck a double while SV Sunil (56th) scored to ensure Hockey overcame a 0-2 setback to win 3-2 and make it to the quarterfinals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)