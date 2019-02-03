Hockey Punjab beat Chandigarh 3-1 in Hockey Senior Nationals

Defending champions Hockey continued their rampaging run in the Senior Men's National Hockey Championship with a comfortable 3-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh here Sunday.

In a Pool A match, Hockey beat Chandigarh for their third win of the competition, riding on goals from Sukhdev Singh (2th), (25th) and Rupinderpal Singh (41st).

For Chandigarh, Arshdeep Singh (11th) scored the only goal at the Hockey Academy here.

On the fourth day of the competition, Railway Promotion Board, Hockey Association Ltd, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Petroleum Promotion Board, Promotion Board, and Hockey also registered wins in their respective Pool matches.

In the other Pool A match, it was who secured a 3-1 win over to register their first win of the competition.

Goals for were scored by (15th), Vedprakash Bhatt (42nd) and Pawan Rajbhar (59th), while Association of Indian Universities' solitary goal came in the 26th minute through Lovejeet Singh.

Pool B's first match of the day saw PSPB register their third consecutive win, beating of 5-0, riding on goals by Devindar Walmiki (59th, 60th), Affan Yousuf (4th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th) and Lalit Upadhyay (38th).

In the other Pool B match, it was who defeated Hockey 4-1 to register their first win of the competition.

Goals for were scored by (9th, 39th), Manpreet (1st) and Yashdeep Siwach (49th), while Hockey Bhopal's (43rd) was the sole goal-scorer for them.

In Pool C, RSPB secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against & Sind Bank to register their third win.

While managed to keep the scores level at 0-0 through the majority of the match, it was RSPB's who managed to break the deadlock for his side in the 52nd minute, which turned out to be the winner.

The other Pool C match saw Hockey Gangpur-Odisha register their first win, eking out a 4-3 win over Hockey in an entertaining encounter.

Goals for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha were scored by (15th), (26th), (52nd) and Stanly Minz (54th), while (7th), (49th) and Captain (55th) scored for Hockey.

Pool D's first match of the day saw Sports Promotion Board win their third match of the competition, defeating Hockey Odisha 6-3.

Joga Singh (27th, 40th) and Abharan Sudev (37th, 60th) scored a brace each for Sports Promotion Board, while Mohd. Faraz (4th) and (38th) also sounded the board.

For Hockey Odisha, it was (45th, 56th) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (51st) who found the back of the net.

In the other Pool D match, Hockey secured a last-gasp winner against Namdhari XI to secure their second victory.

It was Namdhari XI who led 2-1 after 40 minutes, but Hockey made a comeback to equalize in the 45th minute and then found the winning goal in the 60th minute to win the match 3-2.

Goals for were scored by captain VR Raghunath (20th), KR Bharath (45th) and SK Uthappa (60th), while Namdhari XI's goals were scored by (24th) and Lovepreet Singh (40th).

