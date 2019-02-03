Hockey Punjab beat Chandigarh 3-1 in Hockey Senior Nationals

-
Defending champions Hockey Punjab continued their rampaging run in the Senior Men's National Hockey Championship with a comfortable 3-1 win over Hockey Chandigarh here Sunday.
In a Pool A match, Hockey Punjab beat Chandigarh for their third win of the competition, riding on goals from Sukhdev Singh (2th), Ramandeep Singh (25th) and Rupinderpal Singh (41st).
For Chandigarh, Arshdeep Singh (11th) scored the only goal at the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy here.
On the fourth day of the competition, Railway Sports Promotion Board, Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Air India Sports Promotion Board, Hockey Haryana and Hockey Karnataka also registered wins in their respective Pool matches.
In the other Pool A match, it was Mumbai who secured a 3-1 win over Association of Indian Universities to register their first win of the competition.
Goals for Mumbai were scored by Arman Qureshi (15th), Vedprakash Bhatt (42nd) and Pawan Rajbhar (59th), while Association of Indian Universities' solitary goal came in the 26th minute through Lovejeet Singh.
Pool B's first match of the day saw PSPB register their third consecutive win, beating Comptroller & Auditor General of India 5-0, riding on goals by Devindar Walmiki (59th, 60th), Affan Yousuf (4th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th) and Lalit Upadhyay (38th).
In the other Pool B match, it was Hockey Haryana who defeated Hockey Bhopal 4-1 to register their first win of the competition.
Goals for Hockey Haryana were scored by Captain Bharat (9th, 39th), Manpreet (1st) and Yashdeep Siwach (49th), while Hockey Bhopal's Captain Mohd Khan (43rd) was the sole goal-scorer for them.
In Pool C, RSPB secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Punjab & Sind Bank to register their third win.
While Punjab & Sind Bank managed to keep the scores level at 0-0 through the majority of the match, it was RSPB's captain Chinglensana Singh who managed to break the deadlock for his side in the 52nd minute, which turned out to be the winner.
The other Pool C match saw Hockey Gangpur-Odisha register their first win, eking out a 4-3 win over Uttar Pradesh Hockey in an entertaining encounter.
Goals for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha were scored by Joseph Toppo (15th), Suman Kujur (26th), Sanjay Xalxo (52nd) and Stanly Minz (54th), while Sunil Yadav (7th), Ajay Yadav (49th) and Captain Diwakar Ram (55th) scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.
Pool D's first match of the day saw Air India Sports Promotion Board win their third match of the competition, defeating Hockey Odisha 6-3.
Joga Singh (27th, 40th) and Abharan Sudev (37th, 60th) scored a brace each for Air India Sports Promotion Board, while Mohd. Faraz (4th) and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (38th) also sounded the board.
For Hockey Odisha, it was Prasan Tirkey (45th, 56th) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (51st) who found the back of the net.
In the other Pool D match, Hockey Karnataka secured a last-gasp winner against Namdhari XI to secure their second victory.
It was Namdhari XI who led 2-1 after 40 minutes, but Hockey Karnataka made a comeback to equalize in the 45th minute and then found the winning goal in the 60th minute to win the match 3-2.
Goals for Hockey Karnataka were scored by captain VR Raghunath (20th), KR Bharath (45th) and SK Uthappa (60th), while Namdhari XI's goals were scored by Harpal Singh (24th) and Lovepreet Singh (40th).
