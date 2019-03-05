Purchasing Property in Turkey With Cryptocurrency Now Possible With Antalya Homes

/ -- Despite the loss in the value of many and particularly in the past year, data from Statista indicates that the number of cryptocurrency owners has increased 32% and reached 31 million by the end of 2018. Widely used in many industries including automotive, and informatics, cryptocurrency has also become widespread in the

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830501/Bitcoin_Turkish_Property.jpg )



Leading companies in the world such as Microsoft, and now allow users to make payments in for their products and services. The has also experienced an increase in the use of and it is now possible to buy houses with cryptocurrency in Turkey, a home for many foreign investors.

With a total market value of 140 billion dollars, cryptocurrency is actively used in travel, food, information technologies, as well as As one of the most attractive European countries for housing investment where 40 thousand properties has been sold to foreigners in 2018, uses not only (BTC) but also Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT) and Stellar (XLM) for house sale transactions. Antalya Homes, the leading international real estate agency, which has helped thousands of foreigners obtain a home in to date, adopted an innovative approach selling nine houses in 2018 using Bitcoin (BTC).

"Purchasing property with cryptocurrency offers more advantages"



The leading real estate agency in Turkey, is one of the organizations in the sector that accepts Stating that they have completed sales of 9 real estates in 2018 using Bitcoin (BTC), Bayram Tekce, of said, "Payment with cryptocurrency enables a more reliable and faster transaction performance such as transfer between without any exchange loss. It is very profitable to for those who want to utilize their cryptocurrency investments in the By making investments particularly in countries like Turkey, where housing is becoming increasingly valuable, investors can shift their investment to a less risky and safer area, and multiply their savings. We created a special section named "Pay with Bitcoin on website for all questions related to purchasing houses with cryptocurrency. For those who intend to purchase a home with cryptocurrency, Antalya Homes offers the opportunity to own a house in starting from 30 thousand Euros (9 BTC).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)