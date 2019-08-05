JUST IN
Hundreds stranded in Mumbai as heavy rain disrupts railway service
States asked to put forces on 'maximum alert' after Article 370 is scrapped

The government has also told the state governments that "special care" should be taken of Jammu and Kashmir residents and students residing in their state

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Army personnel stand guard during restrictions, at Bikram Chowk in Jammu, Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Photo: PTI

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to keep security forces on "maximum alert" following decisions related to Jammu and Kashmir to "pre-empt" and "prevent any breach of security", a communique issued by Home Ministry said on Monday.

The government has also told the state governments that "special care" should be taken of Jammu and Kashmir residents and students residing in their state.

"Adequate publicity may be given to the measures taken by state governments and Union Territory administration to inspired confidence in the sections concerned and to sensitise the public against any mischief or breach of peace," it said.

Suitable instructions should be issued to law enforcement agencies to maintain vigil against circulation of false, unverified news, rumours, and unscrupulous messages on social media aimed at disturbing peace and public tranquility and inciting violence and communal discord, it said.
First Published: Mon, August 05 2019. 14:35 IST

