Pyongyang 'rebuilding' main satellite launch site, photos show

Activity has been detected at a North Korean suggesting may be pursuing the "rapid rebuilding" of a test facility after the collapse of the summit, according to analysis of from a US think tank.

The Washington-based and International Studies (CSIS) says activity is "evident" at the vertical engine test stand and the launch pad's rail-mounted rocket transfer structure at the -- the facility from which launched satellites in 2012 and 2016.

Sohae is also the site used as a test stand to fire some of its rocket engines on the ground.

The were condemned by the international community and widely viewed as disguised ballistic missile tests.

The renewed activity was recorded two days after the Summit between US and North Korea's -- which ended early without an agreement -- and may "demonstrate resolve in the face of US rejection" of the North's request for sanctions relief, the CSIS researchers said.

"This facility had been dormant since August 2018, indicating the current activity is deliberate and purposeful." But Joel Wit, the of the respected Washington-based 38 North project cautioned that the evidence was not necessarily "consistent with preparations for an ICBM test".

"Aside from the fact that DPRK has never tested an ICBM from Sohae - it's a - preparation for any launch would require a wide range of activities not observed in the imagery.

