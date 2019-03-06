Israel's first spacecraft to moon sends selfie

An Israeli on its maiden mission to the moon has sent its first back to Earth, mission chiefs said on Tuesday.

The image showing part of the Beresheet with Earth in the background was beamed to mission control in Yehud, -- 37,600 kilometres (23,360 miles) away, the project's lead partners said in a statement.

The partners, NGO SpaceIL and state-owned Aerospace Industries, launched the unmanned Beresheet -- Hebrew for Genesis -- from in on February 22.

The 585-kilogram (1,290-pound) craft took off atop a 9 rocket from the private US-based company of The trip is scheduled to last seven weeks, with the Beresheet due to touch down on April 11.

So far, only Russia, the and have made the 384,000-kilometre (239,000-mile) journey and landed on the moon.

The comes amid renewed global interest in the moon, 50 years after American astronauts first walked on its surface. China's Chang'e-4 made the first-ever soft landing on the far side of the moon on January 3, after a probe sent by made a lunar landing elsewhere in 2013.

For Israel, the landing itself is the main mission, but the also carries a scientific instrument to measure the lunar magnetic field, which will help understanding of the moon's formation.

It also carries a "time capsule" loaded with digital files containing a Bible, children's drawings, Israeli songs, memories of a Holocaust survivor and the blue-and-white Israeli flag.

After earlier this year, and now Israel, hopes to become the fifth lunar country in the spring with its It aims to put a craft with a rover onto the moon's surface to collect data.

plans to send a small lunar lander, called SLIM, to study a volcanic area around 2020-2021.

As for the Americans, who have not been back to the moon since 1972, a return is now the of NASA, according to guidelines issued by in 2017.

