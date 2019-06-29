Pyongyang: Trump's invitation 'interesting' but no official request

North Korea on Saturday said US President Donald Trump's surprise invitation to meet Kim Jong Un was "interesting", but that it had yet to receive an official request.

"We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard," the official KCNA agency quoted Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as saying.

"I am of the view that if the DPRK-US summit meetings take place on the division line, as is intended by President Trump, it would serve as another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)