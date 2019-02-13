Question Hour washed out in UP Assembly amid protests over Akhilesh's airport episode

Protests by legislators of the and the BSP over Yadav being stopped at the eclipsed the Question Hour in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The pre-lunch sitting saw two adjournments as opposition members vociferously raised the issue. Amid uproar, adjourned the House first for 30 minutes and then for the entire Question Hour.

As soon as the House met, tried to raised the issue during Question Hour.

He was instantly supported by Lalji Verma, who said, "Lathicharge was done in the entire state by police and fake cases were lodged against protestors. An (SP's Dharmendra Yadav) was injured in the lathicharge."



"There is 'Hitlershahi' in the state as government is resorting to activities which demean democracy," he claimed.

Countering Verma, said as the opposition does not have any issue they are creating anarchy in the state.

"Our government is committed to the welfare of people and development of the state," he added.

When the did not allow discussion on the matter during the Question Hour, opposition members trooped to the Well raising anti-government slogans.

The then adjourned the House for 30 minutes and later extended it to the entire Question Hour.

Before the House met, a delegation of called on and handed over a memorandum seeking his intervention into the situation.

The delegation comprised Ahmad Hasan, BSP's Verma and a number of MLAs and MLCs from both the parties.

"We strongly condemn the dictatorial attitude of the SP workers will not tolerate such action. Not only us, people of the state will give a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections," told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan here.

