Napier (New Zealand), Feb 13 (AFP) Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and New Zealand here on Wednesday.
Bangladesh:
T Iqbal c Latham b Boult 5
L Das b Henry 1
S Sarkar c and b Henry 30
M Rahim b Boult 5
M Mithun b Ferguson 62
Mahmudullah c Taylor b Ferguson 13
S Rahman st Latham b Santner 13
M Hasan c Neesham b Santner 26
M Saifuddin c Guptill b Santner 41
M Mortaza not out 9
M Rahman b Boult 0
Extras: (LB-5, W-16, NB-1, PEN 5) 27
Total: (all out in 48.5 overs) 232
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-19, 3-42, 4-42, 5-71, 6-94, 7-131, 8-215, 2-229, 10-232
Bowling: Henry 9-1-48-2, Boult 9.5-0-40-3, De Grandhomme 5-0-19-0, Ferguson 10-1-44-2, Santner 8-0-45-3, Neesham 7-0-26-0.
