Napier (New Zealand), Feb 13 (AFP) Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Bangladesh and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

AFP  |  Napier (New Zealand) 

Bangladesh:

T Iqbal c Latham b Boult 5


L Das b Henry 1

S Sarkar c and b Henry 30

M Rahim b Boult 5

M Mithun b Ferguson 62

Mahmudullah c Taylor b Ferguson 13

S Rahman st Latham b Santner 13

M Hasan c Neesham b Santner 26

M Saifuddin c Guptill b Santner 41

M Mortaza not out 9

M Rahman b Boult 0

Extras: (LB-5, W-16, NB-1, PEN 5) 27

Total: (all out in 48.5 overs) 232

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-19, 3-42, 4-42, 5-71, 6-94, 7-131, 8-215, 2-229, 10-232

Bowling: Henry 9-1-48-2, Boult 9.5-0-40-3, De Grandhomme 5-0-19-0, Ferguson 10-1-44-2, Santner 8-0-45-3, Neesham 7-0-26-0.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 14:00 IST

