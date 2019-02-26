Qureshi briefs Pompeo, others on India's air strikes inside Pakistan

Pakistan's spoke to US and other foreign diplomats Tuesday and apprised them about the Line of Control "violation" by the Indian jets.

In his telephonic conversation with Pompeo, Qureshi said is "jeopardising the peace in for its political purposes and elections", state-run Radio reported.

He said that is desirous of peace in the region, but will not compromise on its territorial integrity.

Qureshi told Pompeo that the Indian "aggression can disturb joint efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan" as he expressed hope that US will play its role in the region.

bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's restive province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC), early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Last week, US told his Indian counterpart that supports India's right to self-defence as both sides vowed to work together to ensure that ceases to be a safe heaven for JeM and other terror groups.

Qureshi also briefed the members of the diplomatic corps about the Indian "violation" of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The said in a statement that the "strongly rebutted the Indian purported claims of having targeted a large terrorist camp and resultant causalities is completely absurd and is based on a false narrative designed to placate domestic audience."



He said that Pakistan reserves its right to respond against Indian "aggression.

