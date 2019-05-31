R K Singh takes charge as minister with focus on 24X7 Power for All

Bureaucrat-turned-politician and second time member R K took charge of power and new & renewable ministries and stressed that focus of Team Modi 2.0 will be on reliable and sustainable '24X7 Power for All'.

"Our focus will be on 24X7 power for all. We want to provide reliable and sustainable power to all. The sustainable means the commercial viability of power supplied to consumers," Singh told while taking charge here.

About the 100-day agenda, the said he will soon be briefed about this along with other ministers.

The previous NDA regime had envisaged 24x7 Power for All from April 1, 2019. The government has also worked in that direction and provided to over 2.6 crore families under the Rs 16,320-crore Saubhagya scheme.

In Team Modi 1.0, Singh was the of State for Power, and New and Renewable He was instrumental in the launch of household electrification scheme Saubhagya.

According to data from the power ministry, around 2.63 crore families were provided under the scheme.

About the challenges in the renewable sector, Singh said he is aware of the challenge and the government would maintain the pace of growth in the segment which recorded an unprecedented success in the past five years.

Singh also played a major role in scaling up India's capacity. has set an ambitious target of having 175 GW of renewable energy, including 100 GW of and 60 GW of by 2022. achieved 78 GW of clean energy, including 28 GW of solar and 36 GW of as on April 2019.

Singh joined the in 1974 and then in 1975. He was of East Champaran from 1981 to 1983 as well as the of from 1983 to 1985.

Singh has been elected as a from Arrah for the second time. He won the seat by a margin of 1,47,285 votes defeating Raju Yadav of CPM in the recent polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)