R Kelly to tour of Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Embattled R has announced that he will soon embark on a tour of Australia, and

The 52-year-old is facing allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment from multiple women.

He took to to announce his plans for new tour but did not reveal the dates or the venues of his concerts.

"NEW TOUR ALERT... | | see y'all soon!" he wrote in a post which was accompanied by a picture of and the declaration "The of R&B."



His tour comes weeks after an explosive documentary series, "Surviving R Kelly", detailed that the has been sexually and physically abusing women for decades.

In the documentary's aftermath, a number of artists and former collaborators have spoken out against

Artistes like Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Chance the Rapper, and others have started to pull their collaborations with Kelly from or expressing their regret for working with him.

Kelly has denied all allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)