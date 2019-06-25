JUST IN
R'than transport dept officers to get wireless sets, blue beacons

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The officers of Rajasthan Transport Department's enforcement wing will be provided with wireless sets and blue beacons for their vehicles, state minister Pratap Singh said Tuesday.

The transport minister said field officers of the department's enforcement wing require these things for performing their duty.

Chairing a review meeting of the department, Singh asked the officials to conduct drives to check fitness of school vans and to stop illegal transportation of sand gravel, an official statement said.

He also directed the officials to ensure public facilities in department's offices and to rope in volunteers for assistance in case of traffic jams and accidents, it said.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (transport) Rajeeva Swarup asked the officials to make the departmental functions free from brokers, the statement said.

Transport Commissioner Rajesh Yadav and other senior officers also attended the meeting, it said.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 21:35 IST

