Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar gang-rape victim; says she will get justice

Thursday met a woman who was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rajasthan's district, party sources said.

Gandhi was accompanied by Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM and Avinash Pandey, they said.

"Such things will not be tolerated. The victim will get justice. The moment I got to know about the incident, I called Gehlot ji and told him that I want to come. This is not a political issue for me but an emotional issue," Gandhi told reporters here.

He said, a message should go across the country, not just in that "this will not be tolerated."



Responding to a question about his conversation with the victim's family, Gandhi said, "They spoke about justice. They will get justice and action will be taken against the people involved in the crime."



On charges levelled by that was negligent in the case, he said, "I am not here to do politics over the issue but to meet the family. The family will get 'Nyay' (justice)."He was earlier scheduled to arrive here Wednesday.

On April 26, six miscreants accosted the woman and her husband on the Thanagazi- bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they allegedly raped her in front of him.

An FIR was lodged on May 2 and the accused circulated a video clip of the crime on May 4. Subsequently, five accused, who allegedly raped the woman, and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, have been arrested.

The incident triggered widespread protests in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and nearby areas and a protest march led by BJP's had turned violent in Dausa on Tuesday, leaving over half-a-dozen people injured.

Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati and other leaders have condemned the incident.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Gehlot said, "Entire country knows he (Modi) is doing politics. He speaks lie, which is unfortunate. The entire BJP is holding protest, it shows who is indulging in politics."



Clarifying on government action in the gang-rape case, the CM said, "The FIR in the case was lodged on May 2. Charge sheet in the case will be filed in next seven days. For the victim a job will be managed."



Gehlot announced to divide into two districts for policing.

"Alwar is a critical district. We have done a study. Crime in the district is more than any other district. Looking into which we have decided to divide the district in two parts for policing," he said.

The accused will get punishment and effective monitoring of the case will be done, he added.

Gehlot said after the incident the has decided that a victim woman can lodge a complaint at the SP office if she faces problem at police station.

In addition, the government is going to appoint a woman of deputy SP rank at the district level on the lines of to deal with the cases related to atrocities on SC/STs.

