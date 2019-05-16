Hyundai launches leasing service in partnership with ALD Automotive India

Ltd (HMIL) Thursday announced the launch of its vehicle leasing service in partnership with Automotive

'Hyundai Leasing' will offer all of the company's entire model line-up for leasing with no upfront and maintenance costs, HMIL said in a statement.

"The Indian is at the cusp of transformation...The vehicle leasing business is rapidly picking pace in and offers great prospects," HMIL (Sales and Marketing) S J said.

As a smart mobility solutions provider, he said Hyundai understands the needs of evolving customers and are committed to making 'Shared Mobility' accessible.

Through the collaboration with Automotive, the company will leverage respective strengths to create unique ownership experience for customers, added.

HMIL is targeting salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium enterprises, corporates and public sector

Hyundai Leasing will be available across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and in the first phase, the company said.

It is offering benefits of leasing such as no upfront cost, no financial risk, efficient tax management, easy upgradation and no maintenance and

"The leased vehicle will be available for a minimum period of two years going up to five years depending on the city and model selected," the statement said.

Automotive India Chief Executive Officer and Wholetime Director, said the partnership will take car leasing to the next level in the Indian

"This will further reinforce our position as a leader and we look with Hyundai," he added.

