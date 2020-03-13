Modi govt in a 'stupor': Rahul slams Centre's response to coronavirus

Congress leader on Friday stepped up his attack on the Centre over its response to the outbreak, saying the Modi government was in a "stupor" and the economy would be destroyed if a strong action is not taken.

He described the contagious disease as a "huge problem" and said ignoring it was a "non-solution".

"I will keep repeating this. The is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor," the former Congress chief said.

He also retweeted his February 12 post in which he had said is a huge threat to the people.