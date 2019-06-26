Railways has earned over Rs 400 cr in non-fare revenue during 2017-2019: Govt

has earned Rs 204.10 crore and Rs 223.53 crore during financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively from non-fare revenues, informed parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the total sundry earnings of for 2018-19 were however, Rs 6,996.22 crore (provisional).

"Overall, is not incurring losses. During 2017-18 and 2018-19, surplus generated by Indian Railways was Rs 1,665.61 crore and Rs 3,774.51 crore (provisional) respectively," he said.

The further said that in order to generate more revenue, the railways has issued policies for generating non-fare revenues from sources such as mobile assets, out of home advertising, and content on demand.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)