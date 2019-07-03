JUST IN
Business Standard

Rain brings relief from heatwave in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

There was some relief from the scorching heat after parts of Uttar Pradesh were lashed with light to moderate rainfall, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Puranpur received 6 cm of rainfall, followed by Kanpur and Lalitpur, 5 cm each; while Lucknow, Mohammadi, Tarabganj, Atarra, Katarniaghat, Meja, Baheri, Mahoba, Garoth, Maudaha received 3 cm of rain each, the weather department said.

The maximum temperature was above normal in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Allahabad, Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut divisions and other remaining divisions of the state, it said.

Fatehgarh and Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature of the at 41.2 degrees Celsius each, the department said.

It has forecast rain at isolated places in eastern part of the state and at many places in the western region this week.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 17:25 IST

