Revenue official caught red-handed for accepting bribe in J-K's Baramulla

The Anti- Bureau (ACB) Monday caught a revenue official red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000 in and Kashmir's district, officials said.

A written complaint was lodged in and it was alleged that Naib Tehsildar Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, demanded the bribe for recording change of title ownership of land from one person to another in revenue records, an ACB said.

He said on the basis of the complaint a case was registered in the matter and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a team was constituted which laid a trap, the said.

Wani was caught red-handed in his office while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant, he said, that adding investigation into the case is underway.

