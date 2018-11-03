11 Indians arrested for gambling in Nepal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Eleven Indian nationals have been arrested for gambling from a private house in Western Nepal's famous tourist hub of Pokhara, police said Saturday.

The police also seized Rs 9.74 million cash from them.

They were found gambling in a private house situated in Nayabazaar of Pokhara Metropolitan City, 200-kilometre West of Kathmandu, police said.

All arrested Indians, except three, have been identified.

The Nepali house owner Dhruva Kumar was also arrested.

Gambling is illegal in Nepal. Betting on any sports event is illegal in the country.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 18:10 IST

