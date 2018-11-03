11 Indians arrested for gambling in Nepal

Eleven Indian nationals have been arrested for gambling from a private house in Western Nepal's famous tourist hub of Pokhara, police said Saturday.

The police also seized Rs 9.74 million cash from them.

They were found gambling in a private house situated in Nayabazaar of Metropolitan City, 200-kilometre West of Kathmandu, police said.

All arrested Indians, except three, have been identified.

The Nepali house owner was also arrested.

Gambling is illegal in Betting on any sports event is illegal in the country.

