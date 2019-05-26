Rain washes out WC warm-up games between Pak-Bangladesh, SA-WI

The ICC warm-up matches between and and and were Sunday called off due to rain in both the venues.

While the Pakistan- match in was abandoned without a ball being bowled, the tie between and saw very little action.

were coasting at 95 for no loss in after being sent into bat when the match was called off.

was batting on 51 off 46 balls and Quinton de Cook was not out on 37 off 30 balls.

The match between South Africa and witnessed two rain interruptions -- first after nine overs and then after 12.4 overs, forcing the on-field umpires to abandon the game.

While were stunned by by three wickets in their first warm-up game in on Friday, South Africa defeated by 87 runs in their opening practice match in the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)