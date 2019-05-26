Sri Lanka Navy puts its vessels on alert after reports of IS terrorists setting off to India

The on Sunday said coastal vessels and personnel have been alerted following reports of boats allegedly carrying 15 local Islamic State (IS) members had set off for India's

witnessed the worst terror attacks on its soil, when nine suicide bombers carried out a series devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, killing around 260 people, including over 40 foreigners, and injuring 500 others.

The IS claimed responsibility for the blasts but government said it was carried out by a group, Thoweed Jamaath (NTJ).

Since the April 21 suicide attacks, the Sri Lanka has launched an island-wide operation to search for people having links with the During which, one of the associate of leader Zahran Cassim, who blew himself up at one of the hotels during the attacks, was arrested.

The Sri Lanka Sunday said it continued with its operations to search for the local network of the IS in the district of and its suburbs.

"Around 120 people had been arrested during four days of During the drive, some explosives, ammunition, military like uniforms were recovered from them," the officials said, adding some of them were arrested for possessing drugs.

Meanwhile, a group of Buddist monks have accused a cabinet minister and a provincial of aiding and abetting the NTJ, and lodged a complaint with the police, which has referred to it to the

The monks have accused Industry and and of the Eastern Province M L A M Hisbullah of aiding and abetting NTJ, the group responsible for the attacks.

"The complaint has been referred to the (CID) for further investigation," police said.

