China culls 38,000 pigs as swine fever spreads

More than 38,000 pigs have been culled across China, said Sunday, as the world's largest scrambles to contain an outbreak of African swine fever.

The disease has been discovered in five Chinese provinces, the official service reported, quoting statistics from the country's ministry of agriculture.

reported its first case of the disease in August in northeast province.

Since then the disease has moved south, with cases discovered as far as 1,000 kilometres away, raising concerns it could infect farms across the country.

Although the virus has continued to spread, a for the agriculture ministry said it is "generally under control," Xinhua reported.

Last week, the warned the disease could spread to other parts of

African swine fever is not harmful to humans but causes haemorrhagic fever in domesticated pigs and wild boar that almost always ends in death within a few days.

There is no antidote or vaccine, and the only known method to prevent the disease from spreading is a mass cull of the infected

said an emergency plan had been launched and control measures taken to halt the spread of the disease.

The FAO warned in May of the risk of the spread of African swine fever from

Around half of the world's pigs are raised in China, and the Chinese are the biggest consumers of per capita, according to the FAO.

