Raj govt forms special committee to curb road accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said on Wednesday that the government is making "serious efforts" to curb road accidents and a special committee has been constituted to ensure that negligent and inebriated drivers do not get away easily.

The minister said driving licence of those found flouting road safety norms will be cancelled.

Khachariyawas was replying to a question raised by deputy leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore in the Assembly during the Zero Hour.

He said the transport department will rope in volunteers at gram panchayat and ward levels and will also take help of non-government organisations.

The minister also urged the members to give their suggestions on the matter.

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 18:16 IST

