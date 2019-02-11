Ashok Gehlot asks agitating Gujjars to vacate rail tracks, hold talks

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Monday reiterated that the agitating members vacate the railway tracks and come forward to hold dialogues.

He said the state government will do whatever it possibly can to address their issues and they should raise the demand before the Centre.

"I want to appeal to the community members to hold talks. Whatever will be possible at the state government's level will be done. They should also raise their demand before the Centre," Gehlot told reporters here.

and his supporters began their sit-in on railway tracks in of Swai Madhopur on Friday, demanding 5 per cent quota for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in jobs and education.

On Monday, the agitators blocked NH-11 and continued their blockade from previous days at other places. Since the agitation began on Friday, it has affected the movement of more than 250 trains.



"Several trains have been cancelled and many diverted. It is the loss for the country and its economy. People are suffering and I would appeal to them to hold talks," he said.

On the preparations being done by the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Gehlot said the party was making all efforts to reach out to each voter.

"The preparations for the Lok Sabha polls are going on. We are holding a training camp for party workers today and similar camps will be held at constituency level and workers will be trained," he said.

The chief minister said that the BJP has been "exposed" before people and they are no longer waiting for 'acche din'.

"People have understood now that the promises made by the BJP were all 'jumla' (rhetoric) and fake promises," he said.

