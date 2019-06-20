Hamas rejects Bahrain conference that 'normalises' Israel ties

said Thursday his Palestinian movement rejected next week's US-sponsored economic conference in as it would amount to Arab "normalisation" of ties with

In a rare briefing with international journalists, Haniya also accused of failing to abide by agreements meant to ensure calm in the Hamas-controlled Strip.

"We clearly express our rejection and non-acceptance of any Arab or Islamic country holding such a conference, which constitutes normalisation with the occupation," Haniya said, referring to

organised the conference, which is to be held on June 25 and 26 in for the unveiling of the economic component of a US Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

Trump's has been drafting the long-awaited plan, but it has been rejected in advance by the Palestinians, who accuse the of pro-Israel bias.

The political part of the conference is likely to be delayed until at least after the Israeli elections in September.

Palestinians have also accused the of trying to use the potential offer of billions of dollars in investment to avoid dealing with political causes of their suffering, including Israel's occupation.

"We reject the conference and the transformation of the Palestinian cause from a political cause to an economic cause," Haniya said.

Haniya also appealed to Bahrain's King "not to hold this workshop," vowing protests "in all the Palestinian lands and beyond".

and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 and fears of a fourth remain.

An agreement reached in November is supposed to ensure calm in exchange for Israel easing its blockade of the Strip.

The Jewish state has never publicly confirmed the deal but has allowed to bring millions in cash and investments into the Palestinian enclave since then.

In May the two sides came close to a new conflict, with and firing hundreds of rockets from and the striking dozens of targets in response.

Haniya accused Israel of not implementing the agreements reached.

"The understandings today are in the danger zone, due to the failure of the (Israeli) occupation to implement what was agreed upon."



He highlighted the distance Israel allows fishermen from Gaza to operate off the coast, saying Israel had pledged to allow it up to 18 nautical miles off the coast.

Last week Israel banned all fishing off the coast, though it has since resumed to six miles.

"The Israeli occupation uses this range as a form of blackmail," said Haniya.

"We are not against a just peace (with Israel) based on just rights but we are against surrender," he added.

Israel says the restrictions are necessary to isolate Hamas, saying the group often seeks to smuggle weapons into the

Hamas is considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, and others.

