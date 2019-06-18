Rajasthan Patrika Group Director Milap Kothari passes away

-
Director of Rajasthan Patrika Group Milap Kothari passed away here on Tuesday after prolonged illness.
He was 68.
A host of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Kothari.
"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Milap Kothari, Director of the Patrika Group. His contribution to the world of media will be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti: PM," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences on the demise, besides other political leaders from ruling and opposition parties, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and prominent personalities of the state.
"My deepest condolences on the demise of Milap Kothari ji. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members in this hour of grief. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May the departed soul rest in peace," Gehlot said.
Milap Kothari was younger son of Rajasthan Patrika founder Karpoor Chand Kulish and brother of the group's Managing Director Gulab Chand Kothari.
