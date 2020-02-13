Rajiv Bansal appointed as chairman and managing director of Air India

-
ALSO READ
Air India may not be able to sustain operations, CMD Lohani tells Centre
Rumours about Air India's shutdown are baseless, says Ashwani Lohani
Change in ownership will not dent Air India's 'unmatched' legacy: Lohani
We share your concerns over divestment: Air India chief to employees
Air India witnessing fuel supply ban due to fund issues: Ashwani Lohani
-
Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal was on Thursday appointed as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Bansal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, is at present additional secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as chairman & managing director, Air India in the rank and pay of additional secretary, the order said, without mentioning further details.
The post became vacant after incumbent Ashwani Lohani completed his tenure.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU