Rallies, human chain to protest against terror attack in

rallies and human chains were held in various parts of West Bengal Friday to against the terror attack in Pulwama, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, including one from the state.

Parties cutting across political lines demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the dastardly attack and organized marches and condolence prayers.

The ruling took out processions in various parts of the state to protest against the attack.

Front took out a protest march in Esplande area of city, while the BJP state unit cancelled all its political programs and offered floral tributes to the martyred CRPF jawans.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad organized protest marches in various parts of the state, including in the busy Shyambazar area the city and demanded avenging of the death of the CRPF jawans.

The activists carried national flags and placards condemning the attack on security forces and shouted slogans against and terror outfits.

They also demanded that Mashood Azhar, the of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) which had claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack, be brought to and hanged.

In some parts of the state students and youths took out processions and demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

There were reports of effigies of Pakistani political leaders being burnt in some parts of the state, while prayers were also organised.

Students of and Calcutta University heldcandle light march and made human chains to protest against the killings.

hailing from Howrah district of the state and of district were among the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Thursday's terror attack in

visited Santra's family members and assured them of the state administration's support.

