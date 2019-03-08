Ramos and Perez to make up after heated changing room row - reports

Real captain and club have agreed to clear the air after the pair were engaged in a heated argument following Tuesday's loss to Ajax, say reports in the Spanish press.

Ramos and Perez reportedly agreed on Thursday to arrange a meeting, with the aim of improving the atmosphere around the club ahead of the final 12 games of the season.

According to Diario AS, Ramos took exception to Perez accusing the players of being unprofessional during a scathing assessment of the team delivered in the changing room after Madrid's 4-1 defeat.

Ramos responded that their problems were due to a lack of goals, stemming from a failure to replace and "bad planning" at the top of the club. Perez reportedly even threatened to plan Ramos' exit, to which Ramos said: "You pay me and I go".

The row came at the end of a miserable week for Madrid, which had seen them beaten by in the Copa del Rey and league, before crashing out of the to

The three defeats have put Santiago Solari's future as in doubt. Solari is expected to be in charge for Sunday's match away to Real Valladolid but may not complete the season, with and among those linked with taking over.

