Trump won't sign China trade pact unless it's 'great'

said Friday he will not agree to a pact with to resolve the months-long trade war unless it is a "very good deal."



The economic superpowers have been locked in a trade battle since last summer, striking out with steep tariffs on more than USD 360 billion in two-way trade, which is beginning to sap economic growth and business confidence.

"I am confident but... if this isn't a great deal, I won't make a deal," Trump told reporters as he departed the to visit tornado-damaged

But he added, "We will do very well either way, with or without a deal."



US and Chinese officials have said they are making progress toward a resolution of the dispute but a in said Friday that an agreement was not imminent.

acknowledged Trump's planned meeting at his resort with Chinese Xi Jinping, which officials said was expected to be held late this month to seal an agreement, could slip into April.

Kudlow told CNBC that talks have "advanced enormously," echoing comments from a Chinese in earlier Friday.

But "you saw them walk away from and just saying that... it could apply to trade," he said, referring to Trump's recent summit in with the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which ended early and without an agreement.

"I don't want to hang a timetable on this," Kudlow said. US Trade "is doing the best he can."



"There may be a meeting in Florida, Mar-a-Lago between the two leaders, maybe late this month or early next month."



He credited Trump's tough negotiating strategy and "aggressive tariffs" for bringing to the negotiating table.

"We have them over a barrel," he said.

