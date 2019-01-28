NY lawmakers to ease statute of limitations for molestation

A bill extending the on child molestation to give victims more time to seek justice is expected to easily pass the

The and Assembly plan to vote Monday on the Child Victims Act, which would give victims more time to seek criminal charges or sue their abusers. It would also create a one-year window for victims to file lawsuits now barred by the

The bill has passed the Assembly before but was blocked by Republicans. Democrats now control the and say passing the act is a top priority.

The had been a major opponent to the bill but dropped its opposition last week after the legislation was rewritten to treat public and private schools the same.

