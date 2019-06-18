Protests greet Nitish during Muzaffarpur hospital visit; toll climbs to 111

Public grief gave way to outrage as angry people raised slogans against Kumar on Tuesday when he visited a hospital in district, where over 100 children had died so far due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

Kumar, who was away in since Saturday, had returned to on Monday evening and held an emergency review meeting on situation with officials.

On Tuesday morning, the rushed to the and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, where more than 300 children have been admitted with complaints of AES since June 1 and close to 90 of them died.

Kumar, Deputy and local MLA went inside the ICU to meet the patients before holding an impromptu review meeting with the hospital authorities and other state Health Department officials.

In the meantime, scores of people gathered outside the hospital and started shouting slogans like " Kumar go back", as they vent their anger over the chief minister for visiting the area after the number of casualties had crossed the three-digit mark.

Speaking to journalists, they pointed out to a water tanker. "This is today's development. Things are being spruced up so that it makes a favourable impression on the chief minister," one of the protesters said. "Had the CM visited earlier, it would have made the officials concerned pull up their socks and many lives could have been saved."



The death toll has climbed to 110 in the SKMCH and the Kejriwal hospital, while one died in neighbouring district. Although most of cases have been reported from Muzaffarpur, it has also been reported from adjoining districts like and Vaishali.

Eyewitnesses said no sooner than Kumar stepped inside the ICU, parents and guardians burst into sobs and begged the chief minister to save their children who are battling for lives. Kumar reportedly consoled them and interacted with the ailing children, enquiring whether they were getting and medicines in time.

Officials of the Union health department had visited the district over the weekend and clarified that AES was an umbrella of symptoms, unlike a viral infection like Japanese encephalitis. The symptoms include high fever, convulsions and extremely-low blood-sugar level.

Among the factors said to trigger the syndrome are malnutrition. Moreover, the lychee grown in is said to contain a toxin that can cause a drop in blood-sugar levels if consumed by a malnourished child.

The Opposition, meanwhile, attacked the ruling over the deaths.

In a series of tweets, former chief minister asked whether Kumar, in power for about 14 years, should be held accountable for the deaths.

Without mentioning any name, the apparently took potshots at Union for Health Ashwini Choubey and for their reported conduct during their visit to on Sunday.

While Choubey is said to have been dozing off while briefed the media, Pandey was reportedly enquiring about the score of match between and at a review meeting with health officials.

led a candlelight march in the evening in protest against the loss of lives because of outbreak and the intense heatwave that has been reeling for the past few days.

Deepak Kumar, who accompanied the chief minister to Muzaffarpur, briefed the media in about important decisions taken by the

"The CM and his team went to almost every bed and enquired the patients' parents. None of them complained about arrangements (at hospital), nor made any comment. We are satisfied with the doctors' work," the said.

The said Kumar had directed the implementation of both short-term and long-term measures to improve the situation at the SKMCH, which include upgrading 600 beds at the hospital to 2,500.

"Nine-hundred beds will be added by the next year, while the remaining will be added gradually. Besides, the existing 50-bed paediatric ICU will be upgraded to 100 beds," he said, adding that a rest house would be constructed for the people coming for treatment.

The asserted that there were no dearth of doctors at the SKMCH and 31 doctors were treating the patients. He added that eight more doctors would be sent to the hospital from the Medical College and Hospital and and Hospital.

Stating that the reason behind the deaths was still not known, the said a "socio-economic- environmental study" would be conducted of all the affected families, numbering over 400, from Wednesday.

The survey team will try to find out whether the affected families' overall condition, especially economic situation, level of sanitation, environmental issue (hot-and- humid conditions) were among the possible reasons for the outbreak of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)