Rave party busted in Delhi's Chhattarpur, 8 held

The Department and police a party being held illegally in Chhattarpur here, arresting eight people including the main coordinators of the event, a government said Sunday.

Police said the organisers used including to invite youths into the party.

The joint raid was carried out late Saturday night following a tip-off about alleged violation of liquor licence, and among the eight arrested by the police is Pulkit Rastogi, one of the main coordinators of party, police said.

While the two organisers -- and -- are absconding.

The venue, a big hall, belonged to a fashion designing company, the said.

Alcohol bottles and a number of narcotic substances, including cocaine, were seized during the raid on the premises of the sprawling mill compound, the said.

Police said they also seized 17 dark brown pills, 21 pink colour tablets, cash worth Rs 5.43 lakh from the sale proceeds of liquor, pills and entry fees charged by the organisers.

According to the department, minors were also served alcohol at the party and most of the attendees were from Gurgoan, (both in Haryana), and Noida in

"We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the venue. Liquor meant for sale in was also being served at the party," a said.

The police ascertained the organisers were charging Rs 500 from each of the guests for the liquor and beer being served there.

According to the police, Rastogi claimed they had a P-10 liquor licence for serving a limited quantity of beer and liquor.

However, a huge quantity, more than the numbers mentioned in the licence, of hard liquor such as whiskey and vodka were found at the make shift counters, police said.

" was arrested along with the cashier, of the SUV in which liquor was found in violation of licence terms," a senior police said.

The added that in total, eight persons including main accused Pulkit Rastogi, Manish Tomar, Jai Kumar, and have been arrested.

Police said the entire event was organised by one of Noida and Ali Chitley, also a resident of Noida, both in property business. They fled the spot as the raid was conducted, the said.

The Police has registered cases under appropriate sections of the and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at station, the official said, adding further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)