Delhi: 16 people detained in Chhattarpur rave party case

Sixteen people were detained after a party in the Chhattarpur area of the capital was busted, the police said on Sunday.

"A total of 16 people mostly including the organisers and their support staff have been detained in the case," of (Adl. DCP) South, told ANI.

"The permission was taken to host a party in a cafe in Chhatarpur from us and even the license was taken from the but when a joint team of Police and reached the spot, we found that the liquor was being sold exceeding the permissible limits as per the terms of the license," Adl DCP Singh added.

The police also said that as of now they have no information about presence of people below the age of 18 attending the party, however, it said that the guests between the age of 18-25 were served alcohol. According to Indian laws, a person below the age of 25 cannot be sold alcoholic beverages.

On Saturday, a party was raided by a joint team of Delhi's and police officials at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur area of South

"We have information about the footfall of over 600 people but further details are being ascertained. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway," Parvinder said.

