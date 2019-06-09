J-K announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for each of 9 killed in Ladakh road mishap

Sunday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of nine persons killed in a road accident in region of the state.

Nine labourers from were killed in the accident after a truck they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge at Lamayuru in district on Saturday.

An sad, the has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

The has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)