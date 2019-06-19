Rawat congratulates Om Birla on his unanimous election as LS speaker

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on his unanimous election as speaker of the Lok Sabha.

"Birla is a young, energetic and simple politician. His political career has been dedicated to social service," said Rawat in his congratulatory message.

Birla who represents Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat in the Lok Sabha was elected speaker unanimously.

