Rawat congratulates Om Birla on his unanimous election as LS speaker

-
ALSO READ
CM Rawat lays foundation stone for Doon-Mussoorie ropeway project
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, ex-CM Harish Rawat cast votes
Congress to suffer 5-0 whitewash: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand govt insensitive to families affected by hooch tragedy: Congress
Uttarakhand Assembly session to begin on June 24
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on his unanimous election as speaker of the Lok Sabha.
"Birla is a young, energetic and simple politician. His political career has been dedicated to social service," said Rawat in his congratulatory message.
Birla who represents Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat in the Lok Sabha was elected speaker unanimously.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU