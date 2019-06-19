Bus service between Mizoram and Myanmar on cards: Minister

Mizoram transport minister T J Lalnuntluanga Wednesday informed the Assembly that the state government has proposed to operate buses between Mizoram and Tahan township in Myanmar.
Replying to a question from V L Zaithanzama of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Lalnuntluanga said that the state government has discussed the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs.
"The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed its intention to take up the matter with the Myanmar government so that a bus service between the two countries could be a reality soon," he said.
Tahan is a township in Kalaymyo city in Sagaing region of Myanmar and a sizable number of Mizos reside there, he informed.
He also said that efforts are on to run buses from Aizawl to Jampui hills in Tripura and Churachanpur in Manipur.
