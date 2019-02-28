Ray Liotta joins 'The Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Ray is the latest star to join the cast of the prequel film to hit series "The Sopranos".

The film, titled "The Many Saints of Newark", will be directed by It has been written by show creator and

The prequel will be set against the backdrop of the riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed.

According to Deadline, Liotta, 64, joins Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, and

"I am thrilled to be working with and on 'The Many Saints of Newark'. David's talent is unmatched and the directing of makes this even more exciting. I respect them both immensely and look forward to making this special project with New Line," the said.

The film will feature Nivola as Dickey Moltisanti, who in the series is the deceased uncle of (James Gandolfini), and father of (Michael Imperioli).

The character never appeared in the show as he was murdered prior to the show's timeline. He is credited along with Uncle Junior for establishing the crime family.

Chase will produce the film via his Chase banner with as an

"The Sopranos", headlined by Gandolfini, was HBO's one of the most critically acclaimed shows. It ran for six seasons and won

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)