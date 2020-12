Reserve Bank of India appoints three executive directors

The Reserve Bank has appointed R Subramanian, RS Ratho and Rohit Jain as executive directors.

In the new role, Subramanian will look after foreign exchange department, financial markets regulation department, internal debt management and international department, a statement from RBI said.

Prior to being promoted as executive director, he was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Enforcement Department.

RBI said Ratho will look after financial markets operations department, department of external investments and operations, legal department and secretary's department. Before this promotion, Ratho was Chief General Manager, Financial Markets Operations Department.

Jain will look after Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment). Earlier, he was Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the supervision department.

