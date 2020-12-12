Reserve Bank of India appoints three executive directors

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank to be run by 3 independent directors' panel: RBI
Centre may empower public sector banks to induct non-executive directors
Lakshmi Vilas Bank crisis: Working on a back-up plan, says Shakti Sinha
24 directors of Ghaziabad bank booked for embezzling around Rs 100 crore
Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints ex-BoI CEO as independent director
-
The Reserve Bank has appointed R Subramanian, RS Ratho and Rohit Jain as executive directors.
In the new role, Subramanian will look after foreign exchange department, financial markets regulation department, internal debt management and international department, a statement from RBI said.
Prior to being promoted as executive director, he was Chief General Manager-in-Charge, Enforcement Department.
RBI said Ratho will look after financial markets operations department, department of external investments and operations, legal department and secretary's department. Before this promotion, Ratho was Chief General Manager, Financial Markets Operations Department.
Jain will look after Department of Supervision (Risk, Analytics and Vulnerability Assessment). Earlier, he was Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the supervision department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU