JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Bank unions to go on two-day strike from Sept 20 to protest mega merger
Business Standard

RBI cuts risk weight on consumer credit, including personal loan, to 100%

Currently, the risk weight requirement for such loans is 125 per cent

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India | File Photo
Reserve Bank of India | File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has reduced the risk weight requirement for consumer loans to 100 per cent, a move that will reduce cost of such loans.

Currently, the risk weight requirement for such loans is 125 per cent.

The relaxed requirement would not be applicable to credit cards.

Risk weight refers to the capital banks keep aside as provisioning to cover any loan defaults.

The RBI's move is likely to boost consumer spending in the coming festive season.

Under the standardised approach for credit risk management, all unsecured consumer credit, including personal loans and credit card receivables, which are both unsecured lending, attract a higher risk weight of 125 per cent or higher, if warranted by an external rating of the counter-party.

"On a review, it has been decided to reduce the risk weight for consumer credit, including personal loans, but excluding credit card receivables, to 100 per cent. Other stipulations remain the same," the RBI said in a statement.
First Published: Thu, September 12 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU