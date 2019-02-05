RCom shares continue to remain under pressure; tank nearly 26 pc

Shares of fell further Tuesday, tumbling nearly 26 per cent, after the company decided to opt for proceedings.

shares plunged 24.90 per cent to Rs 5.67 -- its record low -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares plummeted 25.82 per cent to Rs 5.60.

Shares of Monday ended nearly 35 per cent lower.

Few group shares too tumbled, with plunging 13.74 per cent and Reliance Naval and falling 16.46 per cent on the BSE.

Heavy selling was also seen in other group shares Monday.

" board of directors decides upon implementation of resolution plans through NCLT framework," the company said in a statement Friday.

It is estimated that has been reeling under of over Rs 46,000 crore.

RCom's board Friday reviewed the progress of the company's resolution plans since the invocation of strategic debt resolution on June 2, 2017.

The board noted that despite the passage of over 18 months, lenders have received zero proceeds from the proposed asset monetisation plans, and the overall debt resolution process is yet to make any headway, the statement said.

"Accordingly, the board decided that the company will seek fast-track resolution through NCLT, The board believes this course of action will be in the best interests of all stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive debt resolution in a final, transparent and time bound manner within the prescribed 270 days," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)