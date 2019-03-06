Real Kashmir FC insist on playing re-match against Punjab in Srinagar only

FC on Wednesday asserted that they will play their I League re-match against only if it is held in even as speculation was rife that the contest could be shifted to a neutral venue.

The match was to be played on February 18 in but was cancelled after Minerva pulled out, citing security fears in the wake of Pulwama terror attack which claimed lives of more than 40 CRPF personnel.

The All Federation's had ruled on Monday to reschedule the match at a time and location feasible for AIFF and the participating teams.

co-owner said that his club will officially inform the AIFF in a day or two on their preferred date of the re-match but made it clear that the venue will have to be

"It's our home game and the re-match will have to be in Srinagar only. The date can be worked out," Chattoo told from Srinagar.

Since it was to be Real Kashmir's home match, the AIFF had asked the debutants to furnish their choice of venue and date.

Asked why have not yet replied to the AIFF query on the venue and date, Chattoo said, "We will be replying to the AIFF in a day or two. Under protocol, we need to get all the required clearances from the authorities, including about security of players and officials.

"There is also likely to be announcement of dates by the in the next few days. We have a match in Imphal on March 9 and let it get over and the dates of the re-match should be known by then."



said that the AIFF was waiting for Real Kashmir's official response on their preferred choice of venue and date of the re-match.

"We are waiting for Real Kashmir response. We are hoping to get it soon and then we will decide on the venue and date," he said.

Dhar had earlier said that the AIFF's plan is to have the re-match before the Super Cup preliminary round starts on March 15. The last scheduled match is on March 9.

The February 18 game did not take place after Minerva refused to travel to Srinagar, insisting that their foreign players had been advised against it by their respective embassies in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

"With the current situation in Kashmir not conducive to conduct a match, and keeping in mind the current extraordinary situation as well as the desire of teams to play on the field, the match stands rescheduled to be held after March 6, 2019, at a time and location feasible for AIFF, and the participating teams," the AIFF had said in a statement.

The of the AIFF took up the matter after a referral by the The said it is "mindful of the situation in Kashmir prevailing since 14 February 2019 ... presently also the situation in Kashmir is not conducive to conduct a match".

