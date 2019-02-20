Real tribute to Namvar Singh will be restoring dialogue in India

Gandhi on Wednesday hailed noted Namvar Singh, who passed away last night, for putting his life into building a tolerant society and said real tribute to him would be restoring dialogue in

Singh, writer, poet, and one of contemporary Hindi literature's tallest figures, died after a month-long illness, his family said on Wednesday. He was 92. Singh died on Tuesday night at the All Institute of Medical Sciences.

"With the demise of Namvar Singh, Indian languages ??have lost a powerful voice. He put his life into building a tolerant, democratic society," Gandhi tweeted.

Real tribute to him would be to restore dialogue in India, the said.

