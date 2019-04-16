Uniphore appoints Annie Weckesser as Chief Marketing and People Officer

-
Uniphore, the global conversational AI technology company, announced today it has expanded its leadership team and appointed Annie Weckesser as Chief Marketing and People Officer. In this role, Weckesser will lead all aspects of Uniphore's global marketing and communications, as well as the company's talent strategy and management.
For the past three years, Weckesser was part of the leadership team at NIO, a next-generation car company, leading US communications from start-up to IPO. Prior to NIO, Weckesser held various strategic communications and marketing roles for nine years for Cisco, the global technology giant. Throughout her career, she has counselled and partnered with some of the world's most senior corporate and government leaders and their teams.
Based in California, Weckesser's new leadership role underscores Uniphore's goal to expand the business within the U.S. market and its commitment to building a strong culture for over 150 global employees. With more than 15 years of marketing and communications experience, Weckesser is perfectly suited to not only build on the success Uniphore has seen since its inception in 2008 but also contribute to future growth.
"I am thrilled to welcome Annie to our executive team," said Umesh Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO, Uniphore, of Weckesser's appointment. "We are in hyper-growth mode and her extensive marketing and communications experience - as well as her track record for building great teams - is exactly the kind of expertise we need to bring Uniphore to the next level. Having Annie on-board will help us to achieve success across the markets we serve", he added.
"I am excited to join Uniphore and help the team enter this next growth phase," said Weckesser. "I look forward to building exceptional customer service experiences for our clients through our innovative technology. We will focus on attracting and retaining great talent to lead an industry that is increasingly driven by automation and AI", she added.
